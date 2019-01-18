MillerCoors Announces New CMO

CAUTION: Your browser has Javascript disabled! To benefit from the complete functionality of this page please enable Javascript in your browser's preferences.

FILED

Dear Client:



MillerCoors has just announced the successor to CMO Dave Kroll, who left in July.



Michelle St. Jacques will become MillerCoors CMO as of February 4. She hails from The Kraft Heinz Company, which we note is owned by the same investment company as Anheuser-Busch, 3G Capital. There at Kraft Heinz, Michelle most recently worked as the SVP and Global Head of Brands and Capabilities.



The search "may have taken a bit longer" than chief Gavin Hattersley had hoped, but he says he "could not be happier with the result."



Recall that David Kroll left his post as CMO, a position he had held for three years, last summer "to pursue other independent business interests." He is now the CEO of Coco5, a flavored coconut-based water beverage company that was developed for NHL club Chicago Blackhawks by head trainer Mike Gapski.



Back to Michelle: She has been "a rising star over the past several years, and her record of success with generations-old brands will serve us well," Gavin wrote distributors and other partners today.



"She drove strong multi-year growth and record market shares on the Heinz brand, landing this 150-year-old brand firmly in culture. She led brand building across a portfolio of iconic brands from Kraft Mac & Cheese to Jell-O with new strategies to drive relevancy and growth with younger households and bold, new creative campaigns."



Indeed, we hear her track record is good, it ain't easy to turn around Heinz Ketchup and she apparently did. She's also done significant work for Unilever.



Gavin took the topical opportunity to address other big marketing moves for 2019: "Through a new ad campaign, we're reconnecting Coors Light with the identity as the world's most refreshing beer that made it so successful for so many years. We are taking a leadership position in e-gaming with Miller Lite. We are doubling the marketing budget behind Blue Moon and Arnold Palmer Spiked, and making big bets on Henry's Hard Sparkling, Peroni, Cape Line and other products," he said.



ALSO: BRIAN ERHARDT SUCCEEDING FERNANDO PALACIOS AS CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER. In other big C-level news, Brian Erhardt, current RVP for the Pacific Region, will take the place of Fernando Palacios to serve as Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer. Fernando is retiring after about 8 years with the company, but he will stay on until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.





Until Monday,



Harry, Jenn, and Jordan



"Write what you talk about, don't talk about what you're going to write." - SchuhPub Proverb





---------- Sell Day Calendar ----------

Today's Sell Day: 14

Sell days this month: 22

Sell days this month last year: 22

This month ends on a: Thurs.

This month last year ended on a: Wed.

YTD sell days Over/Under: 0