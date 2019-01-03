Peering into 2019 with Our Magic Foggy Binoculars

Dear Client:



For the past few days, I have been peering through my ancient pair of magic foggy binoculars, handed down through generations of Schuhmachers since before Prohibition, to gaze upon the next twelve months like a besotted Nostradamus.



Last year I would admit that I copped out a bit …. My predictions were vague and long-winded and gave me all sorts of back doors to escape from. No more.



This year, with the help from readers and my editors Jenn and Jordan, we put together a longer set of more specific predictions that I feel very comfortable with.



Recall my usual caveats: 1. I'm not always right, but never uncertain. 2. I don't conjecture on specific people's jobs, and 3. Mostly importantly, please don't make material decisions based on what I predict. As a wise man once said, predicting the future is hard, mainly because it hasn't happened yet.



With that said, let's see what we have in store for this year…

We'll start off with the near future.



-January is going to be an abysmal month for beer. Consumers will do their best to lay off the booze to fulfill their "Dryuary" Goal and methinks beer will get hit the hardest.



-Still, we feel that in spite of the slow start, beer will return to positive trends this year, thanks to FMBs/seltzers/Modelo.



-Indeed, we predict that FMBs will be the fastest-growing segment in beer this year.



-Why are we so high on FMBs? "Functional" and "better for you" beverages, which typically fall under the FMB segment. These will be the beverages of choice in 2019 (think hard kombuchas and even more hard seltzers).



-Nutrition panels on beer products will be prominent and popular. And those that have them will be the ones that are growing.



-The trend towards these beverages may only be a two year thing, but a lot of money will be made in that span.



-Keeping on this FMB roll, we feel Heineken USA will finally roll out an FMB line. And Anheuser-Busch will axe some of their low-performing higher calorie FMBs, and add others (a lemon tea, for instance).



-While FMBs soar, other high-flying segments in the past like craft, imports and super premium will slow down.



-In fact, we believe craft will go negative this year, but will still have a solid showing in c-stores thanks to the growing popularity of the 19.2-oz. format.



-Plus, this will be the first year in quite some time that we don't see a large brewer buy a craft brewer. At least, not a traditional one.



-And unfortunately, we see another top 50 craft brewer going under, and many more layoffs across the spectrum of top craft brewers.



-We'll see a couple craft brewers achieve national distribution, like Dogfish Head and Founders, but that could be it for a while.



-We'll finally start to see a slowing in openings of new craft brewers. Taprooms will start to slow down significantly both in traffic and openings, but not in overall sales.



-A LOT of craft brewers will roll out low-cal IPAs, like the one from Dogfish Head CBD reported on last month [see CBD 12-18-2018].



-As for imports, the woes will continue for larger import brands like Stella Artois and Dos Equis. To make matters worse, Corona Extra and Corona Light will spend much of 2019 in the red, thanks to their new siblings Corona Familiar and Corona Premier.



-But no worries Constellation, Modelo Especial will continue its tear. In fact, Modelo will become the second largest brand behind Bud Light in c-store dollars this year, and the fourth largest brand overall in off-premise (maybe the third).



-And why on God's green earth do we think super premiums aka Mich Ultra will slow? Again, the rise of functional beverages, we feel that'll dick around with the brand's proposition of being the go-to choice for athletes and the health-conscious individuals.



-Another segment that'll see a slower year in 2019, perhaps even creep back into the red, will be cider. Rosé has had its run.



-Looking at the big dogs, domestic premium, we think Coors Light could post some better trends as it's doing better in the on-premise (at least according to BeerBoard stats) and it's facing easy comps. But ultimately the domestic premiums will find themselves down mid-single digits for the year.



-Plus, as an alert reader pointed out, the focus on "what's next" will "drastically sharpen decline of mainstream beers, which will ring all the accountants' fire alarms and make me wake up with night sweats recalling my mentors constant quip that the 'key to success is keeping your eye upon the donut and not into the hole.'" Indeed.



-We're calling the end of Dilly Dilly this year. A-B will likely dig the grave for the catchphrase during the Super Bowl next month.



-And then when it comes to non-alc, we believe the segment will have a decent showing because of consumer trends and trial. Heineken 0.0 may start the wave but compelling propositions from Brooklyn Brewery [see BBD 11-28-2018] will certainly add fuel to the fire.



-Economy brands continue to improve their trends, particularly as the economy slows. And those brands with flavors and ABV will thrive the most.



Now then let's get into some predictions outside of category health.



-Distributor consolidation increases dramatically in both blue-silver and red systems, as smaller distributors figure out that with freight increases and brand decreases, it's time to cash it in before interest rates take more jumps and valuations go down.



-More crossover from the non-alc space, with NA entrepreneurs dabbling into bev alc as they come to realize the margins are great and there are no slotting fees. (Think Bai Beverage creator Ben Weiss creating Crook & Marker and Bill Moses who founded Kevita sparkling probiotics, who now has launched Flying Embers).



-Big craft brewers will question more and more why they're in the BA. That's not a knock against the BA and the good folks there, but it's apparent that the big guys in the BA don't have the same objectives as the smaller taproom-minded members.



-While we don't comment on specific people's jobs, we can predict that a slew of changes will occur at the C-level positions at brewers -- large, medium, and small ..... but mostly large.



-Cannabinoid (CBD) infused beverage products will be on fire, as the recent Farm Bill basically made them kosher if they don't contain THC. However, the health benefit claims of these products will limit their use in bev-alc, and indeed even in non-alc these products will open themselves up to the class action bottom feeding lawyers.





-With all the major brewers' stocks in the tank, I believe we will see a takeover attempt from a soft-drink or a private equity group. TAP is especially vulnerable, but so is BUD for a bold player. I've always thought a Heineken USA - MillerCoors J-V in the United States makes sense.



-I can see Coke-Pepsi-Dr Pepper et al getting into alcohol FMBs.



-Public cannabis companies continue to be the mayors of Clown Town, Canada, with outsized market caps compared to tiny sales. As such, Constellation will have to write down at least $120 million next quarter on their disastrous Canopy deal.



-Another 10 to 12 states will legalize cannabis in some fashion in the U.S., but the feds won't be able to make a deal due to the toxic and partisan mood in Congress. Just kidding: Cannabis will be the ONE THING Congress can agree on in a bipartisan manner, but it has to be a part of a larger Farm Bill and it has to have stringent regulations against a black market.



-Beer pricing could go haywire, as distributors and retailers struggle to thrive amid fuel surcharges. Wholesalers could ignore brewers' recommended pricing due to their own complexities. Hell, some A-B distribs have even suggested going their own way with pricing as a strategy to dissuade A-B from enacting those promised freight rate increases and operational "benchmarks" (see BBD 12-19-2018). Said one, "If every distributor gets pissed off and starts doing his own thing with pricing, the chains are going to go nuts."



-Yes, freight is definitely going to disrupt pricing in 2019, and it's not going to be pretty. We may even see reachback lawsuits.



-Crackdown on retailer pay-to-play will affect a large supplier in a big way, which will, in turn, trickle down to every supplier and distributor.



-The Keurig / ABInbev Drinkworks systems will be a home run in year one, but may end up being a novelty like home draught systems were. Stay tuned….



-Pabst is going to have a tough year because of supply issues on their myriad of new products, but they're still scrappers.



-As far as federal legislation, it's gridlock but with more purpose. A check on both parties. One of the most under-reported facts from the 2018 mid-terms was that there were 8 million more votes for congressional Democrats than for Republicans. This versus 3 million more for Hillary than Trump in 2016.



-Infrastructure and Immigration are both opportunities for Republicans and Democrats working together. The wild card is the Administration. Does the president want to accomplish anything that his base doesn't support? Will congressional Democrats allow him to? Subpoena power and a west wing brain drain (the Generals Kelly, Mattis, McMaster and a competent legal team have left the building) will only increase pressure on the White House.



-The alcohol excise tax reduction package is a jump ball but is likely to be extended due to McConnell (Senate leader from bourbon country) and Pelosi (House Speaker from SF wine country). The House Ways and Means Committee, which is the most powerful committee as it controls the purse strings, will go to Massachusetts congressman Richie Neal, who is Jim Koch's BFF.



-Alcohol returns to the Supreme Court with January 16th set for oral argument around the Tennessee Retailers v. Blair case. This case, the first since Granholm was decided 13 years ago, pits the 21st Amendment v. the dormant commerce clause.



BACKGROUND: Briefs by the parties were due before the holidays and it's worth noting that supporters of the 21st Amendment had a number of diverse interests lining up to defend the principles related to state alcohol regulation and the three tier system. NBWA, the Center for Alcohol Policy (CAP), American Beverage Licensees (indy retailers) and WSWA were joined by 10 other groups filing briefs including one brief signed by over 30 public health organizations. This is far more reaching than the Amici that were filed in Granholm.



The other side was represented by the usual suspects like online retailers and Total Wine (editor's note: Total Wine owner David Trone is a newly elected Democrat member of Congress from Maryland. We expect he'll recuse himself of all matters alcohol related in a manner similar to the late Senator John McCain) all weighing in, trying to break down the successful regulatory system.



We have 6 new Supreme Court Justices (Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Karan, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh (he likes beer)) since Granholm was last decided in 2005, so that should make this very interesting.



-The TTB and state ABCs will become much more active in enforcing trade practice violations in all three tiers, but particularly the first two tiers.



-Hurricanes and fires will continue to disrupt the beer industry in certain regions, with a feast or famine reality, sadly.



So those are the things that we think will happen in 2019. Don't take it to the bank, but don't ignore it either. I'll check in with you in June and then again next January to see how we did.



--------------------------------



Until tomorrow,



Harry, Jenn, and Jordan



"I don't know anything about music. In my line you don't have to."

- Elvis Presley





