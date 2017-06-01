A-B: DOJ Ain't Balking, So Don't Come a Knockin'

The Second Circuit Court in Gulfport, Mississippi held a hearing on Anheuser-Busch's motion to dismiss Rex Distributing's complaint late last week.



REFRESHER. Recall Rex filed a complaint earlier this year against A-B, Mitchell Distributing, and Yuengling claiming last year's match and snatch in the Magnolia State [see BBD 08-26-2016] screwed them out of millions.



The Court did not issue a ruling on A-B's motion to dismiss, nor did it give the slightest hint of which way it was leaning, saying it would have to wait till Mitchell's motion to dismiss is heard before it comes to a decision (Mitchell's hearing is set for June 22).



Although the Court was mum, some of the parties' counsel were very candid, A-B's in particular.



ED. NOTE: First of all, let us report that A-B's longtime outside counsel, Peter E. Moll, was so candid that he revealed to the judge that he stayed at the Marriott in Gulfport and dined at the Half Shell Oyster Bar. I myself have eaten there with Paul Bertucci, whose company actually did end up with Yuengling in all this mess. And in fact it is this same joint where I first conceived of the idea of the Beer Summit, 14 years ago. But I digress.



Peter opened things up, pretty routinely, walked the Court through Rex's six claims, and presented A-B's arguments for each one of them. Then just before he closed out, he started talking about Rex's claim that A-B has "ignored the well-pled facts." And that's when things got interesting.



Peter brought up some of the "behind the scenes machinations" that Rex has alleged, pretty much admitted to these actions/events taking place, and brushed them aside with a "so what."



Here's what we're talking about: Mitchell did get financing for the deal from a Wells Fargo in San Francisco (Rex speculates he did so that no one in the Southeast would know). Big deal, Peter said. "Mr. Mitchell was trying to keep his business affairs confidential. That's not a crime to do that. So what on some of this?"



In response to Rex's allegations that A-B and Mitchell were doing behind the scenes dealings, Peter said, "Obviously, Anheuser-Busch had to get on the phone with Mr. Mitchell and say, look, if we match, are you going to accept the redirect?"



These "behind the scenes machinations," that Rex alleges are really just simply "good, common sense, business," Peter argues.



PRIVATE MEETING IN ST. LOUIS DID GO DOWN. Peter went on to say that the private meeting A-B had with every single one of its Mississippi wholesalers did take place in November 2015. "And yes, Anheuser-Busch did say to its wholesalers, we really would prefer that you didn't take the Yuengling brand," Peter told the Court. "There's nothing illegal about that. Nothing illegal about it at all."



Yuengling's attorney felt this admission by Peter was a gift from heaven. "I'm happy that we were here today to hear Anheuser-Busch finally admit that they began this track of anti-competitive behavior in November of 2015 at that private meeting," said Yuengling's attorney.



Peter argued, however, that "This meeting doesn't relate to the match and redirect that was done, you know, nine months later. It related to Yuengling's coming into the state." And that's the crux of A-B's defense -- unrelated events.



A-B: DOJ DOESN'T CARE, WHY SHOULD A GULFPORT JUDGE? Right before he wrapped things up, Peter brought up Rex and Yuengling's accusation that A-B is ignoring the consent decree handed down by the DOJ when ABI purchased SABMiller and jettisoned its position in MillerCoors.



"The sole remedy that Yuengling or Rex had was to go to the monitoring trustee or the Department of Justice and complain about something we did," Peter said. "And Yuengling repeatedly went to the monitoring trustee and the Department of Justice… and to no avail.



"They can't now say, well, we struck out in Washington D.C., now we're going to try it down here," Peter said, stressing that the Gulfport judge doesn't have jurisdiction over these antitrust allegations.



Peter rehashed this same argument after Yuengling's attorney highlighted A-B's "chain of anti-competitive behavior" before the Court.



"Let me say that the arguments that Yuengling's counsel just made are exactly what Yuengling has told the Department of Justice and the monitoring trustee," Peter said, "and those arguments have fallen on deaf ears because regardless of what counsel says, at the time Anheuser-Busch said to its distributors we would prefer you not take Yuengling, that is not an antitrust violation, but that is a matter not for this court and it doesn't have anything to do with this."



And once more: "To hear Yuengling with the consent decree and reiterate and regurgitate all the arguments that have been made and rejected in D.C." by the antitrust folks "have no relevance to this decision to exercise a match and redirect," Peter said. "They relate to a totally different series of events where Anheuser-Busch said to its wholesalers, we prefer you didn't take Yuengling. That is not related here."



As we noted up above, the Judge did not issue a ruling on this matter, deciding it was best to hear Mitchell's motion to dismiss before providing his say. That hearing is set for June 22, so stay tuned….



CONSTELLATION CFO FRAMES M&A, GROWTH PROSPECTS



Two-year Consetllation CFO David Klein spoke at yesterday's RBC Consumer and Retail Conference in rainy Boston. He spoke candidly about their beer strategy, from sustaining growth to tracking Corona Premier.



But first up was M&A.



RBC beverage analyst Nik Modi dispensed with the proverbial elephant immediately, via a question on last month's Brown-Forman approach.



"I'm not going to make any comments on the CNBC news," David said, referencing the outlet's report that Constellation had approached B-F, and been declined.



But he did frame their debt picture and M&A aims.



"We gave guidance this year that our operating cash flow would be $1.9 billion -$2.1 billion … once we're done with our beer expansion [cap ex], you can expect we'll spend about $200 million a year for beer capital/ maintenance ... then roughly $200 million in the rest of our business. That kinda frames the opportunity."



They're targeting their leverage ratio to be about 3.5X EBITA.



"Once we get beyond that, we're looking at being opportunistic from an M&A standpoint, or share repurchases."



They look for M&A to be growth and margin accretive and fill in "white space" in their portfolio - "Like High West we bought last year," or Meiomi.



But David would offer other hints, too, about some prospects. He danced around the possibility of doing more in the high end space, and alternately, looking at cannabis (as Constellation chief Rob Sands has famously already said):



IN THE HIGH END, "WE CAN'T JUST BE THE IMPORTER." Are they looking at more craft, or FMB brands to buy? David seemed to suggest as much when describing the white space in their beer portfolio: "As it relates to the high end, we can't just be the importer [of Corona and Modelo]. Which is why the craft component is important to us. ... We need to have credibility across the high end category, but we haven't seen a sustainable approach to other FMBs that we felt comfortable with yet."



Later he was asked about legalized weed's affect on beer. He acknowledged 10 different reports on the matter.



Still: "I think you have to assume it's a bit of a headwind," he said, opining that it's "naive" to think otherwise.



"KEEPING OUR OPTIONS OPEN" WITH CANNABIS. So, "we are keeping our options open in terms of understanding what the next steps are in cannabis. I don't think there's anything to do in the near term, because of the federal regulatory environment; but we wanna make sure we understand what's happening in that space."



STZ BEER'S FORMULA TO SUSTAIN GROWTH. But back to the main event: The overall beer portfolio, which continues to grow despite a shaky stint for beer sales. (David noted later in the call that scandata, representing half their volume, tends to be "more optimistic" than their actual depletion trends.)



But how long can they pull it off? For the foreseeable future, David believes. He broke it down:



About "30% of our growth comes from things that aren't necessarily controlled by us: economic tailwinds, the weather, the growth of the Hispanic demographic," he said.



They expect the Hispanic demographic to grow 3% year between now and 2025.



About 40% of their sales are to Hispanics. "So if we just maintain share on that component, we get a calculable amount of growth," he said.



Of the 70% of their growth that they can control, "about 2/3 of that comes from distribution." Not just points of distribution, but "getting effective distribution: the right SKUs in the right accounts."



Bottom line: Their outstanding distribution run room should help them sustain a good chunk of that controllable portion of growth "for the foreseeable future."



Beyond that, there's some growth to be had from innovation. More tomorrow on that, and Ballast Point.



SAN MIGUEL WANTS TO BUILD A BREWERY IN CALIFORNIA



As if the U.S. beer market wasn't crowded enough, San Miguel Brewery, the Philippines' largest producer of beer, wants to plop a $150 million brewery in California, per Nikkei Asian Review.



San Miguel chairman Ramon Ang said he's traveling to Los Angeles this month to scout prospective sites for the planned brewery, which would produce up to 2 million hectoliters annually.



The decision may seem out of left field, but San Miguel's "existing exports to the U.S. would justify production here," said Ramon. And building the brewery in California makes sense as it is home to almost half of the Filipinos in the U.S. There are about 3.5 million Filipino residents in the U.S. and some 1.5 million call Cali home, per report. Plus, San Miguel's reasoning to produce here is also reportedly related to President Trump and his "protectionist push," according to Nikkei.



