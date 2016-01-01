Beerlog

Brewing Pioneers to Brew for Charity Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Founder Ken Grossman, a brewer for whom I have a lot admiration (and our second Beer Business Daily Maverick Award Winner), came up with the idea of gathering some craft brewer/home brewer pioneers and creating four new commemorative beers to celebrate this milestone, while giving to charity along the way. He told me of his plans over Shiner Bocks and BBQ on the Riverwalk in San Antonio a few months ago -- and I thought it was a damn good idea -- both the choice of BBQ that evening and the collaboration of pioneering brewers. The website can be found at www.sierra30.com.



The pioneers include Fred Eckhardt, Fritz Maytag, Jack McAuliffe and Charlie Papazian.

Some Thoughts on Jeff Becker I was unfortunately out of the country when the news of Beer Institute president Jeff Becker's untimely passing reached me. On the day of his funeral today, I feel compelled to reflect on Jeff. I first met Jeff Becker about ten years ago, and even while I was a little scrub of a beer reporter, Jeff always took the time to help me understand the complex national issues that faced the U.S. brewing industry. For that I will always be eternally grateful. But what I most enjoyed about Jeff was his sense of humor and optimistic outlook. Jeff could always find the humor in every situation, even his own sickness, and he will be remembered for his joie de vivre. I sat next to Jeff at a particularly dull meeting a few months ago, when he had lost so much weight that he looked like his suit would drown him. He looked tired, and I said, "Jeff, what in tarnation are you doing here? You should be at home resting." He shot back, "Thanks, Mom, for your concern. But I didn't want to miss all this excitement." Eying my corpulent gut, he told me about this great new diet plan he discovered that I should try. "It's called chemotherapy."



The truth is that while Jeff didn't take himself too seriously, he took his job very seriously, and no matter how badly he felt, he worked until the end. He was also passionate about the industry. If he read something he didn't like in this space, he wasted no time dialing me up and hollering something fierce, burning up the phone line from DC to San Antonio. Jeff was the rarest of political animals in Washington: he had integrity and passion and you always knew where you stood with him. And I honor him for it.



I last spoke with Jeff a few days before Christmas as he was recovering at home from a particularly harsh treatment. He answered the phone with, "Hi Harry, I'm still here!" I could almost see that sardonic smile on the other end of the line. Washington was in the grip of a snow storm that day and the city had ground to a halt, but Jeff still made the trip to the doctor's office. "The cancer apparently doesn't give a damn about the weather," was his wry reply. Despite feeling terrible, Jeff still took my call and patiently answered my questions. He truly loved the beer industry, and wasn't going to let a little thing like cancer keep him from the game. I am told he was at his desk the day before he died. I will miss Jeff terribly, as will the rest of the industry.

In Defense of the Trade Press I was having a beer with a government affairs executive recently, talking about the recent brewer-distributor tensions which have been churning under the surface of the beer industry for the past six months. The tensions arose out of the failure of the big brewers, craft brewers, and distributors to negotiate the language of a theoretical federal bill which would have helped out wholesalers on a particular point. This failure to reach consensus, while not catastrophic or even unamicable, has nevertheless lead to other misunderstandings, misgivings, and percieved breaches of trust between the players, which culminated last week with the Marin Institute's bombshell kook-fest of a report, which the brewers suspect the distributors had a hand in writing or at least promoting.



I have spoken candidly with more people on more occasions on more angles on this particular issue than probably anybody else. I know this issue frontwards and backwards, and perhaps more importantly, I know what each stakeholder THINKS about this issue frontwards and backwards. And what has struck me are the amount of assumptions each party has about the other that either aren't true or at least aren't completely true. Even though the BI, BA, and NBWA have communicated more this year than any before it, there's still a lot of "If I had known he thought this, I wouldn't have said that" sort of thing. Like in all relationships, communication is key. It's always darkest before the dawn, and I think the players in this game are starting to communicate more frequently at the top and dispelling untruths. That's good, because all three groups need each other.



So in talking with this guv affairs exec, an idea suddenly struck me like a bolt of lightening that at once rings completely true but at the same time is incredibly self-serving: That having an independent trade press is a crucial element to having a healthy unified industry. Yes, to quote my high school tennis coach: We is the key.



Not everybody believes this. In fact, I can name the people in each brewery or distributorship who wish we didn't have a trade press at all. It would be much easier not to have to deal with us, I admit. Their natural reaction when the press calls is to circle the wagons and hide behind the PR people. I don't blame them. If I wasn't a journalist, I would probably do the same thing. But I believe this is counterproductive to a transparent, communicating, healthy, open industry. There are others in the beer business who understand the Fourth Estate's role in keeping everybody honest and therefore keeping things in balance. Sometimes you may have something come to light that you wish had remained in the dark, but that's the price we pay for a healthy, honest industry.



Example: The brewer-distributor negotiations mentioned above were one of the few times in this industry where the proceedings were kept strictly confidential. Maybe that's why talks broke down. Nobody was accountable to their constituents, because their constituents had no idea what was going on. I truly believe that if we had been invited to attend those meetings and freely write about them, maybe, just maybe, all of the parties would have come to some accord, and we'd have language today that is acceptable to everyone. The press breeds compromise. Ronald Reagan and Ted Kennedy both understood that, which is why they were both such successful legislative leaders. But maybe I'm wrong -- maybe we would have created such a circus that nothing would have gotten done. But I don't think so.



Industry unity is extremely important to me. Many people believe that trade publications like mine are just a bunch of shit-stirrers who create controversy to sell subscriptions. This is simply not true. Hot controversial news-breaking items, actually, always fail to drive many new subcriptions because usually they're just ripped off and passed around by those who don't subscribe. What sells subscriptions are the longer, thoughtful articles -- not hard news -- which seek to connect the dots and help readers to understand complex and long-running issues in the industry.



So in defense of the trade press, I believe we provide an invaluable service -- not just keeping folks in the industry informed -- but perhaps more importantly, greasing the rails of understanding between industry leaders. This seems self-important and maybe it is. I don't mean to inflate our relevance: We are a very small part of the discourse in the industry. But when it comes to industry communication, every little bit helps.